FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, February 4, 2022.  

 ALEKSEY DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK VIA REUTERS

LONDON - China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, has called the United States the "main instigator" of the crisis.

In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS published on Wednesday, China's ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, accused Washington of backing Russia into a corner with repeated expansions of the NATO defense alliance and support for forces seeking to align Ukraine with the European Union rather than Moscow.