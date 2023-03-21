FILE PHOTO: Hearses outside a funeral home in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit removes a cone in front of a hearse outside funeral home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, on Dec. 17, 2022.  

 ALESSANDRO DIVIGGIANO/REUTERS

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - The death rate in China's capital Beijing surpassed its birth rate in 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, pushing its natural population growth into negative territory for the first time since 2003.

The death rate in the city of 21.84 million, one of the country's most populous urban centers, rose to 5.72 deaths per 1,000 people, while the birth rate fell to 5.67 births per 1,000 people, official statistics released by the Beijing government showed.