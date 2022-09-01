Ethnic Uyghur demonstrators take part in a protest against China, in Istanbul

An ethnic Uyghur girl holds an East Turkestan flag during a protest against China, in Istanbul, Turkey August 31, 2022.  

 DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS

China lashed out Thursday at the U.N. human rights office over its release of a damning report that found Beijing's crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region involved "serious human rights violations," including possible crimes against humanity.

Hours after the release of the long-awaited report, Liu Yuyin, spokesperson for the Chinese mission to Geneva, called the "so-called 'assessment' on Xinjiang" a "farce" and a politically motivated attempt to smear China.

FILE PHOTO: Protest against the China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jakarta

FILE PHOTO: Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. 