A worker stands in front of a machine on a yarn production line at the Fujian Strait Textile Technology Co. factory in Putian, Fujian province, China, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. 

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China is no longer set to eclipse the U.S. as the world's biggest economy soon, and it may never consistently pull ahead to claim the top spot as the nation's confidence slump becomes more entrenched.

That's according to Bloomberg Economics, which forecasts it will take until the mid-2040s for China's gross domestic product to exceed that of the U.S. - and even then, it will happen by "only a small margin" before "falling back behind." Before the pandemic, they expected China to take and hold pole position as early as the start of next decade.