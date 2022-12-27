Emergency department of a hospital in Beijing

Medical workers attend to patients at the intensive care unit of the emergency department at Beijing Chaoyang hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 27, 2022. 

 CHINA DAILY/REUTERS

China will relax its infamously strict coronavirus restrictions for entry into the country starting Jan. 8, according to a lengthy list of new policies issued Monday by its National Health Commission. It is the most significant move so far to reopen borders that have been all but closed for nearly three years.

Arrivals into China with negative nucleic acid tests will be able to "enter society," in a drastic change to the current practice, which sees all entrants at airports - foreign visitors and Chinese citizens alike - tested by hazmat-clad workers and ushered onto buses headed for quarantine hotels, where they stay for several days in isolation. Arrivals who continue to test negative will not have their movements restrained by China's digital health passes.