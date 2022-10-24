FILE PHOTO: Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: Former Chinese president Hu Jintao leaves his seat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022.  

 TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

China unexpectedly released delayed economic data Monday, a day after the conclusion of a key Communist Party congress, showing weak growth and prompting markets to plunge.

Last week, China's National Bureau of Statistics postponed the release of GDP and other economic indicators without explanation the day before their scheduled reporting on Oct. 18. The release would have coincided with the congress in Beijing where Chinese leader Xi Jinping went on to secure a third term and filled top leadership positions exclusively with his allies.