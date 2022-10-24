FILE PHOTO: Former Chinese president Hu Jintao leaves his seat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022.
China unexpectedly released delayed economic data Monday, a day after the conclusion of a key Communist Party congress, showing weak growth and prompting markets to plunge.
Last week, China's National Bureau of Statistics postponed the release of GDP and other economic indicators without explanation the day before their scheduled reporting on Oct. 18. The release would have coincided with the congress in Beijing where Chinese leader Xi Jinping went on to secure a third term and filled top leadership positions exclusively with his allies.
The release of this key economic data just after the congress adds to concerns that under Xi, politics will increasingly trump economic priorities.
On Monday, the bureau reported that gross domestic product grew 3.9 percent between July and September of this year, slightly higher than analyst expectations but still below the government's target annual goal of "around 5.5 percent."
Following the release of the data, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 6 percent to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, while the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Composite Index both fell by about 2 percent.
China's economy has been battered by a slump in property values, rising unemployment, slower consumption and continued covid controls enforced through lockdowns and onerous testing requirements for residents. Official data on Monday showed unemployment rose to 5.5 percent in September, up from 5.3 percent in August.
Under Xi, high economic growth, once a top priority for the leadership, has taken a back seat to political objectives. The government has increased controls over the private sector while expanding the role of state-backed companies and focusing on reducing inequality.
On Sunday, party personnel changes were announced that included the retiring of officials seen as more committed to market reforms.
During his report to the congress delivered last week, Xi said his party would ensure that wealth and income were "well regulated," prompting speculation that China may introduce new taxes on the wealthy in the name of "common prosperity," one of his landmark campaigns.
Xi said that the global economy "needs China" and that the world's second-largest economy has "great resilience, potential and latitude."