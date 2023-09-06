ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

China's Premier Li Qiang (R) speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. 

 POOL/VIA REUTERS

JAKARTA  - Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday it is important to avoid a "new Cold War" when dealing with conflicts between countries as world leaders gathered in Indonesia amid sharpening geopolitical rivalries across the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at an annual summit involving members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, Japan and South Korea, Li said countries needed to "appropriately handle differences and disputes."