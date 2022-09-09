Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing

Visitors prepare for a group photo near a screen displaying an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China September 3, 2022.  

 FLORENCE LO/REUTERS

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will amend its constitution next month during a leadership reshuffle held over five years, a move that some analysts said could consolidate President Xi Jinping's authority and stature within the party.

State news agency Xinhua said on Friday that the Politburo discussed a draft amendment to the party constitution in a meeting chaired by Xi, without specifying the changes.