FILE PHOTO: Construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: A worker looks on at a construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden, in Beijing, China, Aug. 11, 2023. 

 TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Missed payments on investment products by a leading Chinese trust firm and a fall in home prices have added to worries that China's deepening property sector crisis is stifling what little momentum the economy has left.

Zhongrong International Trust Co., which traditionally had sizable real estate exposure, missed payments on dozens of investment products since late last month, a senior official told angry investors.