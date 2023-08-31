FILE PHOTO: Construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden in Tianjin

FILE PHOTO: A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023.  

 TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

China's largest property developer, Country Garden, warned that it is on the brink of default as it reported a staggering loss of almost $7 billion for the first half of the year, deepening a real estate crisis that threatens to unravel the country's already fragile economy.

The saga of a company previously seen as one of China's safest property developers and a pillar of the industry is the latest example of how real estate, which fueled the country's economic boom, could prove its Achilles' heel.

FILE PHOTO: Construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden in Tianjin

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk out of a construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden, in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023.  
FILE PHOTO: A view of closed shops in a mall at Country Garden's Forest City development in Johor Bahru

FILE PHOTO: A view of closed shops in a mall at Country Garden's Forest City development in Johor Bahru, Malaysia August 16, 2023.  