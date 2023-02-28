FILE PHOTO: New Politburo Standing Committee members in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022.

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping envisages "intensive" and "wide-ranging" re-organization of state and Communist Party entities, with part of the plan to be presented to the annual meeting of parliament, state media said on Tuesday.

The renewed call for ambitious institutional reforms follows Xi's clinching of a precedent-breaking third leadership term during a major party congress in October last year, where he sealed his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.