A giant screen displays a live broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the closing ceremony of the National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 13, 2023.  

 TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

China needs "self-reliance and strength in science and technology" to better compete with the West in military preparedness, economic growth and many other areas, leader Xi Jinping said Monday, closing an annual Chinese Communist Party meeting during which he cemented his hold on power and escalated his rhetorical confrontation with the United States.

The urgent need for technological progress was a dominant theme of the eight-day National People's Congress meeting, which ended Monday after the rubber-stamp parliament had confirmed a third term in power for Xi and elevated his loyal lieutenant, Li Qiang, into the No. 2 role.