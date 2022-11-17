FILE PHOTO: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali

BANGKOK - The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for a big power contest, China's President Xi Jinping said in written remarks on Thursday, calling on the world to reject any cold war mentality.

"No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times," Xi said in remarks prepared for a business event on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, which he had to withdraw from due to his meetings schedule.