CHINA

As China's U.S. ambassador in June 2022, Qin joined John Flower, director of the Sidwell Friends School's Chinese Studies Program for a tour of the China Folk House Retreat in Harpers Ferry, W.Va.  

 Ricky Carioti/Washington Post

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was officially removed from his position Tuesday after a month-long disappearance, appearing to bring an abrupt end to his meteoric rise within the ranks of China's opaque political system.

Confirmation of his replacement by Wang Yi - who previously occupied the position for nearly 10 years - comes after weeks of silence, with Qin's own ministry refusing to clarify his whereabouts, and wild speculation, including theories about grave political or personal missteps and serious illness.