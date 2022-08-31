Lionized in the West for ending the Cold War, Mikhail S. Gorbachev is seen in China as the man who brought disaster on his own people and blithely dismantled a great socialist nation in a cautionary tale of failed leadership that Chinese Communist Party officials have obsessively studied for decades.

State media on Wednesday only briefly reported Gorbachev's death in short articles and brief biographies noting only his date of birth and titles, and alluding to his legacy as the "first and last president of the Soviet Union." The Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to his family and noted he had made "active contributions toward the normalization" of relations, in its regular news briefing Wednesday.