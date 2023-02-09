Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras

Turkish woman Emel Kocaoglu is taken out from debris of a collapsed building by rescuers Thursday in the aftermath of Monday’s earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

 REUTERS VIA IHLAS NEWS AGENCY (IHA)

ANTAKYA / JANDARIS, Turkey — Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless after the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria three days ago as the death toll passed 19,000 on Thursday.

The rescue of a 2-year-old boy after 79 hours trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, and several other people raised spirits among weary search crews. But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruins of towns and cities.