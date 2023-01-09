Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in Brasilia

A supporter of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who along with others disputes the election of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, shields a fellow supporter during protests, in Brasilia, Brazil January 8, 2023.  

 STRINGER/REUTERS

In the weeks leading up to Sunday's violent attacks on Brazil's congress and other government buildings, the country's social media channels surged with calls to attack gas stations, refineries and other infrastructure, as well as for people to come to a "war cry party in the capital," according to Brazilian social media researchers.

Online influencers who deny the results of the country's recent presidential election used a particular phrase to summon "patriots" to what they called a "Festa da Selma" - tweaking the word "selva," a military term for war cry, by substituting an "m" for the "v" in hopes of avoiding detection from Brazilian authorities, who have wide latitude to arrest people for "anti-democratic" postings online. "Festa" is the Portuguese word for "party."

A supporter of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who along with others disputes the election of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, shows a rosary during protests, in Brasilia, Brazil January 8, 2023.  
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro react during a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023.  