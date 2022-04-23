New Hampshire photographer Thomas Roy recently took a personal trip to Poland to chronicle the arrival of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
While there, he shot photos for “Parable,” the magazine of the Catholic Church in New Hampshire, and connected with several people from New Hampshire who were aiding relief efforts.
Here are some highlights from his trip.
.
WHEN THE CATHOLIC magazine “Parable” asked if I could find a photographer in Poland to meet with a New Hampshire volunteer helping Ukrainian refugees, I volunteered myself for the assignment.
Without hesitation, my wife, Linda, said, “Go!”
Linda, a registered nurse at Pinkerton Academy, is retiring in June, and we plan to spend time traveling to volunteer where we can help people in need.
Journalists aim to give a voice to the weak and oppressed so the world may hear their stories. My hope was to tell the story of Ukraine natives through the eyes of New Hampshire residents who have traveled to Poland to help with relief efforts.
This was a hard week of sleepless travel nights, with five full working days, including a 12-hour road trip. It also opened my eyes to a new level of suffering. The refugee families I met included only women and children. The men had stayed behind to fight the war against Russia.
I spent 20 hours traveling from New Hampshire to Krakow, Poland, via Frankfurt, a trip that involved buses, trains and planes. My final trip was from Krakow to Przemysl to the Chelm border areas to Warsaw center and back to Krakow. This type of intense travel, covering a thousand miles, was common for most of the volunteers I met.
On my first day in Krakow, I walked to the train station, located in a building housing the Galleria Mall. Two women, a mom and her adult daughter, were crying. I assumed they were among the more than 2.6 million refugees from the Ukraine who have arrived in Poland.
The volunteers I met found ways to help by asking questions and networking with other volunteers, organizations and local Polish officials. Some raised money from their home communities to buy supplies for refugees.
New Hampshire resident Michael Hagan took vacation time from his job with the city of Keene. The day we went out, we collected four shopping carts of food and headed to the old Sawin Town Fire and Police Station, which now houses families.
Eli, a boy from Chernihiv, turned 4 that day, and Hagan gave him two Hot Wheels cars. Then we went out to find a cake and candles.
Hagan made such an impression that on his last day, the mayor of Dorohusk and the director of the refugee center gave him a card signed by all the people involved with refugees.
One day, Hagan got some help from Anton Hawryluk, 19, who was born in Ukraine but raised in Poland.
One of his parents is Russian, the other Ukrainian, and he speaks several languages, including English. When the war started, Hawryluk was hired by the government as an interpreter.
He wanted to pay for Eli’s cake and was moved to make a special day for the little boy.
Through Hagan, I also met Marek (Mark) Wagner Lorenz, a science author and a Polish volunteer. Lorenz explained his method for treating women who he suspects are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He asks them to make tea or coffee and watches their hands to see if they shake terribly. If they do, he recommends counseling.
Road trips to the border
Brian Nolen and John Fitzgerald of Bedford have been driving around Poland in a van, transporting goods to the Przemysl Refugee Center. They also purchased military gear to donate to Ukraine. They had been in Poland for about three weeks when I arrived. They raised more than $50,000 through GoFundMe to support their work, which included shuttling people as far as Dresden, a 20-hour round trip.
Wilton’s Ken Jacobus, CEO of a Bedford company, paid for refugees to live at Hostel Oliwka in Warsaw. Here I saw children reading and hanging out in a common area and others eating in the dining area with a stocked kitchen at their disposal.
I visited a family of four girls — the youngest 3 months old — from war-torn Chernihiv in the Ukraine. Eight-year-old Zlata gave me an Easter egg she made that morning as a gift.
Becca Connelly, a college student from New Hampshire studying at Saint Louis University in Madrid, Spain, traveled to Krakow with classmate Hunter Baldridge from Portland, Ore. They rented a vehicle so they could transport women and children fleeing the war.
Parable magazine plans to feature Connelly in its July issue.
On my first full day in Poland, I traveled with Connelly and Baldridge to Przemysl.
Eventually we were asked to give a ride to Ionella, 16, who spoke some English, her brother Yegor, 5, and her grandmother. Their parents were staying in Kharkiv, a city in eastern Ukraine in the war zone.
When we dropped them off in a hotel used for refugees, Ionella said she will never forget us. Yegor gave us hugs and kisses in gratitude.