People walk in line to the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, January 4, 2023.  

HAVANA  - Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.

The new regulations block Cubans at the border, putting the brakes on a route to the United States favored by many: a flight to Nicaragua, which lifted its visa requirement in 2021 on Cubans, and then an overland journey north through Central America and Mexico to the border.