A Toyota Agya compact vehicle at the Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta.  

 Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota, said it manipulated crash test results on 88,000 cars that were manufactured in Thailand and Malaysia and sold within the past year.

The issue affects Toyota-branded Yaris Ativ and Agya models, as well as Perodua cars produced by a Malaysian joint venture and another vehicle being developed by Daihatsu. They were sold in Thailand, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Indonesia and Mexico, Daihatsu said Friday.