KYIV -- Ukraine has made important progress in its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit overshadowed by a Russian attack on Wednesday that killed at least 17 people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, which officials said hit a crowded market in the city of Kostiantynivka, close to the battlefield. He said a child was among the dead, and officials said at least 32 people were hurt.