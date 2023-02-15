Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Antakya

Rescue teams work to pull a person out of the rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey February 15, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. @ekrem_imamoglu/ISTANBUL MUNICIPALITY/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

 ISTANBUL MUNICIPALITY

MERSIN, Turkey -- Huseyin Berber's voice was hoarse from calling for help from under the rubble of his home but he was finally freed more than a week after Turkey's massive earthquake, defying the odds for survival and one of several remarkable stories to emerge.

Doctors say people can last, even without water, for days. But there are so many variables -- what injuries were sustained in a building collapse and how hot or cold it is outside -- that rescuers say anything after five days is miraculous.