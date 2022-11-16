G20 Summit

A handout photo taken by German government speaker Steffen Hebestreit shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, French FM Catherine Colonna, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks about the missile strike on Poland at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. 

 BPA/VIA REUTERS

LONDON  - Russia on Wednesday hailed the G20 leaders' declaration, which mentions the "immense human suffering" caused by the war in Ukraine, as a "balanced text" that Russian diplomats worked hard to influence.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, with wrangling over the wording of a final document lasting until the final hours of the summit.