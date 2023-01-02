A Ukrainian strike against a building housing Russian service members in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed dozens of soldiers, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday.
The strike comes after key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, were targeted by drones overnight, officials said. The assaults were part of the latest wave of attacks throughout the country over New Year's weekend that left at least four civilians dead.
Russia's Defense Ministry said 63 service members were killed in the Ukrainian strike in Donetsk shortly after midnight on New Year's Day. The ministry said Monday that Ukrainian forces struck a building near Makiivka, where Russian service members were stationed.
The Washington Post could not independently verify the reports of a strike or the number of casualties, which varied widely, with Ukraine's military claiming that 400 Russian service members were killed, according to Reuters.
Several waves of drones targeted infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region on Sunday evening and into Monday, said Oleksiy Kuleba, the regional governor. The Kyiv City Military Administration said 20 drones were shot down, with Kuleba saying on Telegram: "Air defense works." Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early Monday that the attacks had damaged energy facilities, forcing emergency power outages in the city. He said earlier that a 19-year-old man was hospitalized because of the attacks on Kyiv.
At least four civilians were killed and dozens injured during attacks throughout Ukraine on New Year's Eve, officials said. The dead included one in Kyiv, one in Zaporizhzhia and one in Kherson, according to regional and federal officials. In the city of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, a 22-year-old woman who was wounded in Saturday's attacks died of her injuries, the regional governor said.
Below are other developments in the war:
Russian and Ukrainian forces are probably fighting over a key supply route near the eastern town of Kreminna in the Luhansk region, Britain's Defense Ministry said. Both sides "have probably been fighting for control of the P66 highway," north of the Russian stronghold of Kreminna, for the past five days, the ministry said. That highway helps Russia supply sections of its eastern front, and "if Ukraine were able to secure the route, if would highly likely further undermine" Russia's defense of the town, the ministry added.
Ukrainian forces shot down 45 drones on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his first nightly address of the new year. He said "drones, missiles, anything else will not help" Russia win the war.
Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin both discussed the war in their New Year's addresses, with Zelensky promising victory in 2023 and Putin giving an aggressive and nationalistic speech. Zelensky said last year "began on February 24," when Russia invaded Ukraine. This year, he said, will be "the year of return" - of soldiers to their families and refugees to their homes. Putin, meanwhile, said that 2022 had been "a year of hard, necessary decisions" and "fateful events."
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen spoke to Zelensky in what she said was her first call of the new year and reaffirmed the European Union's support for Ukraine. Von der Leyen told Zelensky she looked forward to meeting him in Ukraine soon. Zelensky, in a tweet about their exchange, said Ukraine is "waiting" for the first deliveries of aid pledged by Brussels. "We feel support & will win together," he added. European heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also emphasized their support for Ukraine in their New Year's addresses.
Sweden, which took the reins of the E.U. Council presidency on Sunday, has pledged to support Ukraine through its six-month term. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that, in addition to "maintaining European unity in our support for Ukraine," Sweden's priorities during its term include "carefully monitoring Ukraine's progress as a candidate country."
The West must be ready to provide long-term support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. He told the BBC that, with Russia refusing to relent, enduring military support from Western nations would force Moscow to the negotiating table.
The Washington Post's Natalia Abbakumova contributed to this report.