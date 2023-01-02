Ukrainian service members rest near their position at a frontline in Donetsk region

Ukrainian service members rest near their position at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 30, 2022. 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

A Ukrainian strike against a building housing Russian service members in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed dozens of soldiers, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday.

The strike comes after key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, were targeted by drones overnight, officials said. The assaults were part of the latest wave of attacks throughout the country over New Year's weekend that left at least four civilians dead.