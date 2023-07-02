King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands apologized for his country’s role in colonial slave trading, amid a national reckoning over the brutal history of Dutch imperialism, whose legacy still echoes in contemporary society.

“Of all the ways in which a person can be robbed of their freedom, slavery is surely the most painful. The most degrading. The most inhuman,” said the monarch on Slavery Remembrance Day, which takes place in the Netherlands on July 1 to mark the abolition of the practice in Suriname and the former Dutch Caribbean.