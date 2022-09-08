LONDON
B ritain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning sovereign in the monarchy’s 1,000-year history, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.
A dignified, dependable figure who reigned for more than 70 years, Elizabeth helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it somewhat more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.
While the nation she reigned over sometimes struggled to find its place in a new world order and her own family often fell afoul of public expectations, the queen herself remained a symbol of stability. She also tried to transcend class barriers and earned the grudging respect of even hardened republicans.
To much of the world she was the personification of Britain, yet she remained something of an enigma as an individual, never giving an interview and rarely expressing emotion or offering a personal opinion in public — a woman recognized by millions but known by hardly anyone.
“I think she’s brought life, energy and passion to the job, she’s managed to modernize and evolve the monarchy like no other,” her grandson Prince William, who is now the heir to the throne, said in a television documentary in 2012.
The young queen
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926.
The young princess never expected to ascend to the throne: it was only after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 because of his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson that the crown passed to her father, George VI, when she was 10.
She was just 25 when her father died. She became Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952, while on tour in Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip. Winston Churchill was the first of 15 prime ministers who served during her reign.
“In a way I didn’t have an apprenticeship. My father died much too young and so it was all a very sudden kind of taking on, and making the best job you can,” she said in a 1992 documentary.
“It’s a question of maturing into something that one’s got used to doing and accepting the fact that here you are and it’s your fate. It is a job for life.”
During her seven decades on the throne Britain underwent dramatic change.
The austere postwar 1950s gave way to the swinging ’60s, the divisive leadership of Margaret Thatcher in the ’80s, Tony Blair’s three-term New Labour era, a return to economic austerity and then the COVID-19 pandemic.
Labour and Conservative governments came and went, feminism changed attitudes to women, and Britain became a much more cosmopolitan, multi-ethnic society.
Elizabeth was on the throne for most of the Cold War from the death of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. During her reign there were 14 U.S. presidents, from Harry S. Truman to Joe Biden, and she met all of them except Lyndon Johnson.
Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 exposed deep divisions in British society, while nationalists continued their push for a new referendum on Scottish independence that had the potential to rip apart the United Kingdom.
“As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture,” the queen said ahead of a 2014 referendum on Scottish secession, in what appeared to be a message to politicians. Scots voted to remain in the United Kingdom.
More egalitarian
Over time, Britain evolved into a more egalitarian society, where the ruling class had to make way for a burgeoning middle class, where aristocrats no longer dominated the top universities and the majority of hereditary peers lost their seats in parliament’s House of Lords.
At first, Elizabeth relied heavily on her father’s old circle of advisers but gradually she brought in more career diplomats and business executives to the royal court as she and her husband, Philip, sought to modernize the monarchy.
“She’s shrewd, she’s compassionate, she has a good deal of insight, and she has the typical and traditional virtues that you associate with the British,” former Prime Minister John Major said amid celebrations to mark her 90th birthday.
“If you were designing someone to be monarch here in Britain, I think you would design someone exactly like Elizabeth II.”
In 1992, the queen responded to criticism about royal wealth by offering to pay income tax and cutting the number of her family members on the state payroll.
But her years on the throne were often far from smooth sailing.
She spent much of the early part of her reign saying farewell to the British Empire amassed under her forebears, from Kenya to Hong Kong. Barbados was the most recent country to dispense with her as head of state in November 2021.
However, she remained the monarch of 15 countries and head of the Commonwealth.
Her marriage to Philip, a Greek prince she wed at 21, stayed solid for 73 years until his death in April 2021, but her sister, daughter and two of her sons were — very publicly — not so lucky in love.
She famously described as an “annus horribilis” the 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992 after three of her four children’s marriages failed and there was a fire at her Windsor Castle residence.
Diana’s death
The 1997 death of Princess Diana, the divorced wife of Elizabeth’s eldest son, Charles, inflicted even more damage on the family’s public prestige as the queen and other relatives initially remained silent, while huge crowds gathered in London to mourn the hugely popular princess.
It was the only occasion during her reign when there was any serious suggestion that the monarchy’s days might be numbered. The period was famously captured in the 2006 Oscar-winning film “The Queen,” when Elizabeth was portrayed as earnest but misunderstood.
But while her children and other royals at times blundered in and out of tabloid headlines with marital woes and public indiscretions, Elizabeth’s own behavior remained above reproach.
“It’s not that she’s never put a foot wrong, it’s more positive than that — she understands the British people,” said Professor Vernon Bogdanor, an expert in British constitutional history.
The main criticism leveled against her was that she was too solemn, distant and aloof.
Less formality
In the last 20 years, backed by a far more professional and sophisticated media operation, there was still pomp and pageantry, but less formality around the queen and her family.
Millions turned out for celebrations to mark her 50th, 60th and 70th years on the throne, while her starring role in a spoof James Bond film became the highlight of the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.
In the short sequence she greeted Bond actor Daniel Craig at Buckingham Palace, uttering just four words before visual effects showed her apparently joining him on a helicopter and parachuting into the stadium.
A decade later at the start of a Platinum Jubilee pop concert, she again won huge plaudits for a pre-recorded comic sketch with Paddington Bear, in which she told the famous fictional character that she always kept his favorite snack — a marmalade sandwich — in her ever-present handbag.
The queen was said by her aides to crack jokes with world leaders, enjoy an easy familiarity with long-serving Commonwealth heads of government, and relish a wager on race horses. Racing was an enduring passion.
During World War II she learned to be a driver and a mechanic while serving in the women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service.
Her love of the outdoors and of animals — particularly her corgi dogs — was well documented and commentators said she came across as more at home in tweeds than tiaras.
“I do rather begrudge some of the hours that I have to do instead of being outdoors,” she once said.
Prince William’s wife Kate said that behind closed doors, the queen eschewed royal pomp.
“You would expect a lot of grandeur and a lot of fuss... but actually what really resonates with me is her love for simple things, the lack of fuss and I think that’s a special quality to have,” Kate told a TV documentary to mark Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.
Family life, public duty
At her side for nearly all her reign was her husband, who she credited with being her “strength and stay.”
“I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it,” she said in February when she marked 70 years on the throne.
The couple had four children: Charles born in 1948, Anne in 1950, Andrew in 1960 and Edward in 1964.
She had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
During much of her reign she was often upstaged for attention by three flamboyant women — her popular mother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, her younger sister Margaret and later Princess Diana.
But the personal sorrow of losing her mother and sister — who died within weeks of each other in her Golden Jubilee year of 2002 — helped the queen establish her own position, leaving her the undisputed matriarchal figure of the nation.
Her working life included thousands of official engagements, varying from trips to schools and hospitals, to the grand ceremonies of state visits and national occasions.
She was famous for wearing brightly colored outfits with a matching hat on royal engagements, to ensure she stood out from the crowds on her many “walkabouts.”
“I have to be seen to be believed,” she is said to have quipped.