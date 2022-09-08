LONDON -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning sovereign in the monarchy's 1,000-year history, died Thursday at 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotlad.

A dignified, dependable figure who reigned for more than 70 years, Elizabeth helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it somewhat more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II attends the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, November 15, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks at the coffin of her husband, Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, during his funeral service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
