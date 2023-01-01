Japanese royal family hold a family photo session for the New Year celebration in Tokyo

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and their daughter Princess Aiko pose during a family photo session for New Year at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan December 23, 2022. 

 IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY OF JAPAN/VIA REUTERS

The Emperor issued a statement to convey his thoughts for the New Year, in which he expresses hope while reflecting on challenges. The following is the full text, as translated by The Japan News-Yomiuri.

- - -