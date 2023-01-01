The Emperor issued a statement to convey his thoughts for the New Year, in which he expresses hope while reflecting on challenges. The following is the full text, as translated by The Japan News-Yomiuri.
- - -
There were natural disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons and heavy snowfall in many areas, and coronavirus infections continued to have a major impact on society again last year. In addition, the rising cost of goods and other issues must have caused difficulties for many people.
Last year was the 50th anniversary of the return of Okinawa to Japan. I visited Okinawa Prefecture with the Empress and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the Battle of Okinawa, and reaffirmed in my mind the importance of peace. I am deeply saddened by the fact that wars and conflicts still occur frequently in many parts of the world, and many lives are lost. I strongly feel the importance of dialogue and cooperation in the international community to overcome differences in our viewpoints.
Last autumn, I was able to travel within the country for the first time in almost three years. I am happy and grateful to have been warmly welcomed by so many people everywhere I went. There may be many hardships ahead, but I hope that people will continue to support each other with mutual consideration and overcome the difficulties they face.
May the New Year be a year in which the people of our country and the world can move forward with hope.