English in my bones: Expats and Anglophiles talk about King Charles's coronation in Britain

For fans of British royalty on this side of the Atlantic, King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday was more than pomp and circumstance, or a centuries-old ritual celebrating the new guy in charge.
It was a jolly good dose of heart.
Jackie Demers of Newmarket has watched the British royal family for decades with a mixture of awe, respect and girlish fascination. Like many, she read stories as a child about princes and princesses, tales in which dreams come true. The coronation, she said, “is sort of like that come to life.”
King Charles, now the ruler of the United Kingdom and head of the Church of England, represents a new chapter in history — and the latest in a succession of monarchs that started with William the Conqueror in 1066.
At age 74, Charles is the oldest monarch to assume the throne and follows his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch and one of its most popular.
Today, amid gossip, intrigue and family infighting, the British monarchy still captivates hearts, even among those with mixed feelings about the crown.
Demers tuned into the king’s televised coronation Saturday at 5 a.m. Then she and five friends donned tea dresses, gloves and “fascinator” hats to enjoy British tea together, surrounded by British flags and buntings and a menu of munchies that included sausage rolls, English crisps (potato chips) in the flavors of pheasant and wild boar, and Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cake, made from English chocolate and Rich Tea Biscuits — with ingredients from British Aisles Ltd., a British food importer in Greenland, N.H.
“We had all the right decorations and snacks,” Demers said. “We’re a little bit obsessed with the whole pageantry of the thing. We kind of grew up watching Princess Diana and the royal children grow up. All our lives we knew of the Queen. It’s been a dream to go to England someday. This was a way to do it in New Hampshire.”
“I think Americans’ love for England starts at a very young age with princes, kings, queens and fairy tales and keeps going for all things royalty,” said Denise Pressinger, co-owner of British Aisles and a native of England who has lived here for 45 years.
British Aisles and its allied supermarket, Jolly Grub, are kings when it comes to English tea, scones, clotted cream, lemon curd and the makings for curious comfort foods such as toad in the hole (sausages baked into Yorkshire pudding), bangers and mash (sausages with mashed potatoes), cottage pie (a cousin of shepherd’s pie) and spotted dick (sponge cake with raisins).
The purveyor of British provisions became a royal hotspot in the weeks preceding Charles’s coronation. Coronation memorabilia remains popular.
“We only have two coronation mugs left,” Pressinger said last week, referring to the cup picturing King Charles in regal attire. British Aisles displays Pressinger’s collection of mugs honoring royal milestones, including weddings, funerals and jubilees for monarchs who rule for decades.
As British subjects, the Pressingers grew up steeped in pageantry and tradition. Interest thrives among British expatriates, Anglophiles, Americans who traveled to the U.K. and loved it, and anyone with a soft spot for British culture and drama — including binge-watchers of “Downton Abbey” or “The Crown.”
Pub grub and more
New Hampshire is dotted with towns and cities named after places in England: Dover, Portsmouth, Manchester, Rochester, Plymouth, Newington, Nottingham, Epping, Exeter, Epsom and more. If you want British-themed entertainment, food or merchandise in New England, you can probably find it within a short drive.
Best of British, which opened last month on Congress Street in Portsmouth, pulls in passersby who stop first to take selfies with the life-size statue of a Buckingham Palace guard standing outside the store, said Stephen Murray, the proprietor.
Murray also owns Best of British in Newburyport, Mass., and British Delights in Concord, Mass. The stores sell high-end Barbour clothing, including British waxed jackets, authentic Yorkshire tea, and gift books such as the “UK-USA Dictionary,” “Cockney Rhyming Slang” and “What Would the Queen Do,” a guide for how to behave in social situations requiring politeness and finesse. It’s “built around the notion that the royals have a special existence, follow protocol and have the best manners in various situations,” he said.
Tea lovers come to his stores for “Brown Betty” teapots, a tradition dating to 1695, made today in England’s pottery district from Staffordshire clay and glazed in Rockingham brown.
“They’re an iconic British item,” Murray said. “People come to us because they associate tea with Britain.”
At Silver Fountain Inn & Tea Parlor in Dover, guests book functions and come for British-style afternoon tea, which includes trays of savory mini-sandwiches and sweet desserts. Sometimes there’s a presentation on etiquette.
At Onions Pub and Restaurant in Tilton, menu favorites include British comfort food, especially fish & chips, shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash. “These are serious staples,” said co-owner Alan Powell, a Bermuda native with U.K. citizenship. Some customers order bangers to cook at home, he said.
Murray, a native of England, sums up the enduring fascination with things that are British. “There’s a lot of affection for the U.K. in the U.S. A lot of people will come in and talk about their great-great-grandfather who came from someplace in Britain. They feel attached to the U.K. for historical heritage reasons,” he said.
“The fact that the U.S. doesn’t have a monarch makes it more appealing.”
Lasting tradition
Avril LeBeau of North Hampton grew up in the north of England, married an American of French-Canadian descent and has lived in the U.S. for 30 years. Her ties to the U.K. run vivid and deep.
“I love the history of England,” she said. “I’m very proud of it. It’s steeped in tradition and it goes way back.”
LeBeau recalls watching Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 on her family’s 9-inch black-and-white television. “We all sat around and had Cadbury chocolate,” which was rationed in England in the years after World War II. “Just listening to the anthem, ‘God Save the Queen.’ Now it’s ‘God Save the King.’ You’re just steeped in it.”
Last week she had hoped to fly to England for a coronation celebration with relatives and friends, with games that included a quiz on the royal family and a “Welly throwing” contest in which guests competed to see who could toss their rubber boots (Wellingtons) the furthest.
Health concerns postponed her trip, so she held a party for her grown children with the trappings of a British home feast. Bangers and mash. English trifle (sponge cake soaked in sherry or wine and layered with fruit, custard and whipped cream). Jam tarts. Scones topped with jam and clotted cream, which turns to butter the longer you whip it.
She treasures a book titled, “English is in My Bones.”
“It truly is,” LeBeau said. “You can’t get rid of it. I think that’s true for anyone who comes from a different country. It’s always with them. It’s just something really special that you always cherish.”
Royal future
The monarchy, including King Charles III, has special meaning now for natives of Great Britain who retain close ties.
The king or queen “is someone people look to in times of trouble,” a reassuring presence who comes with higher-than-human expectations, said Murray. During COVID, international conflicts and national emergencies, “the Queen was a picture of stability and a source of comfort.” Her televised annual Christmas Day talk always included an encouraging message.
The challenge for King Charles now, Murray said, is how to lead the modern U.K., which comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The larger Commonwealth Realm includes 14 independent nations — former British colonies that still consider King Charles III their official monarch: Canada, Australia, New Zealand and a host of others including Belize, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Grenada and Papua New Guinea. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, some are expected to reassess that relationship. Then there are British overseas territories, such as Bermuda, Malta and the Cayman Islands, where residents have all the benefits of British citizenship.
“Queen Elizabeth was so highly regarded and did such a good job for so many years,” Murray said. “There’s a lot of controversy and unrest in the royal family that (King Charles) has to navigate. People are looking for him to reunite the royal family and restore their reputation in the world.
“How people view the U.K. is often how they view the monarchy,” said Murray. “If he does well, I think everyone will rally around and get behind him.”
LeBeau remembers the royal family staying in London throughout the bombings that ravaged the country during World War II. Buckingham Palace was hit nine times.
“That generation remembers how they were solidly with the British people every day. The Queen was always there. Now the King is there for all those who are for him,” she said.
“He has huge shoes to step into,” said Powell at Onions Pub and Restaurant. “His mother was just incredible. I think he will do just fine. The next in line (Prince William) is going to be great. The British are very loyal to their royals.”