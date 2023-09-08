ZURICH  - Rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo strapped explosive belts around baby twin girls as a booby-trap for security forces - just one incident in a surge in violence against children there, the United Nations said on Friday.

The two girls, aged one-year-old, were found in a village in north Kivu, a region where a militant group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has stepped up bomb attacks, the UNICEF children's agency said. The explosives were removed by mine experts without detonating.