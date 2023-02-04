Wildfire burns in Chile

Firefighters work during a wildfire in Santa Juana, near Concepcion, Chile, on Saturday. Dozens of blazes are raging in the midst of a summer heatwave.

 REUTERS

SANTIAGO, Chile — Dozens of wildfires blazing though Chile caused the government to extend an emergency order to another region on Saturday, as a scorching summer heatwave complicates efforts to control fires that have claimed at least 22 lives so far.

The emergency order declared by the interior ministry now covers the region of La Araucania, just south of the previously declared regions of Biobio and neighboring Nuble, located near the center of the South American country’s long Pacific coastline. The three regions are home to many farms and forest land.