Demonstrations against Israeli PM Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem

A woman stands on the shoulders of a man, as protesters stage demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in the lead up to final vote on a law that would limit some Supreme Court power, in Jerusalem July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

 AMMAR AWAD

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "doing excellently" after an unscheduled pacemaker implant and would on Monday attend a key judicial reform vote that has brought nationwide protests to a boil and stirred calls for compromise.

With the country ensnared in its worst domestic crisis in decades, President Isaac Herzog on Sunday met Netanyahu in the hospital treating him in hope of closing the rifts between the religious-nationalist ruling coalition and opposition parties.