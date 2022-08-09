Smoke rises after explosions were heard near Novofedorivka

Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea Aug. 9, 2022.  

MOSCOW  - Blasts rocked a Russian air base near seaside resorts in the annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, injuring five people according to local authorities in what Moscow attributed to detonations in ammunition stories.

Local witnesses told Reuters they heard at least 12 explosions around 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT) from the Saky air base near Novofedorivka on Crimea's western coast. They described a final blast around 30 minutes later as the loudest.

A view shows broken windows of a residential building after explosions were heard near Novofedorivka

A view shows broken windows of a residential building after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea August 9, 2022.  

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.