FILE PHOTO: Aeroflot presents its first Airbus A350-900 at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow

FILE PHOTO: A view of an Aeroflot Airbus A350-900 aircraft  during a media presentation at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2020. Aeroflot, the country's flag-carrying airline, said it was not limiting ticket sales as Russians exit the country ahead of Putin's war plans.

 MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

GDANSK - One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.

Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.