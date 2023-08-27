France is about to destroy enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools. And it's going to cost the nation about $216 million.

Ruining so much wine may sound ludicrous, but there's a straightforward economic reason this is happening: Making wine is getting more expensive due in part to recent world events, and people are drinking less of it. That's left some producers with a surplus that they can't price low enough to make a profit. Now, some of France's most famous wine-producing regions, like Bordeaux, are struggling.