France says Paris-Dakar rally car blown up in Saudi Reuters Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PARIS - French prosecutors said on Tuesday that a vehicle competing in the Paris-Dakar rally was hit by an explosion in Saudi Arabia, and that they were launching a terrorism investigation.(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Nicolas Delame; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022 Backlog, confusion await Afghans seeking humanitarian relief 'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy Iran, Russia upbeat about progress of nuclear talks in Vienna Solomon Islands says China to send police advisers after riots Nobel Prize-winning anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu dies aged 90 Request News Coverage