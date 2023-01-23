GERMANY-POLITICS/RAIDS

Police take into custody a person suspected of being one of 25 members of a far-right group planning to overthrow the German government in this December file photo.

 HEIKO BECKER/REUTERS

BERLIN - Germany on Monday charged five suspects in a plot to kidnap the country's health minister, stir civil unrest and violently overthrow the government.

Germany's public prosecutor said the group had planned to blow up power infrastructure, "trigger civil-war-like conditions" and overthrow democracy. All five have been charged with being suspected members of a terrorist group and planning "highly treasonable" acts against the government, it said.