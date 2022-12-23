Retired military police chief Marcelo Venera

Retired military police chief Marcelo Venera is executive director of the Texas ExpoTiro. He says it was named after the United States' "most gun-loving state."  

 Elizabeth Dwoskin

BALNEÁRIO CAMBORIÚ, Brazil - Take away the açaí smoothies and the skewers of barbecued Brazilian meat and the four-day Texas ExpoTiro here could be a gun show anywhere in the United States.

Firearms dealers from all over the world have rented booths to market Glock pistols and AR-15s, and gun rights advocates are offering lectures on how to confront violent urban crime.