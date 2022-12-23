Gunshots fired in central Paris

Clashes with French police during a demonstration near the Rue d'Enghien after gunshots were fired killing and injuring several people in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. 

 SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS

PARIS  - A gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and wounding three others, and prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin talks to journalists during a visit Rue d'Enghien after gunshots were fired killing and injuring several people in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. 

Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien, sowing panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's busy central 10th arrondissement, or district.