MEXICO CITY  - Unidentified gunmen killed 18 people, including a mayor, on Wednesday when they opened fire in a town hall in the gang violence-plagued southwestern state of Guerrero, authorities said.

Among those shot dead in San Miguel Totolapan were Mayor Conrado Mendoza, his father and former Mayor Juan Mendoza, and other local officials, according to a statement from the state of Guerrero. Two other people were wounded, it added.