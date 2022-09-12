Girls play with paper umbrellas before the Mid-Autumn festival at the Yu Garden, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai

Girls play with paper umbrellas before the Mid-Autumn festival at the Yu Garden, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 9, 2022.  

 ALY SONG/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Economists around the world, from the most liberal free-spenders to fiscal conservative deficit hawks, largely agreed the coronavirus pandemic required a go-big, go-fast policy response to avoid an outright global depression.

They've also reached a rough consensus on another point: The hangover is real.