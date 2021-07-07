The president of Haiti was assassinated overnight by a group of gunmen in his private residence, Haiti's interim prime minister said in a short statement Wednesday, sparking concern about worsening upheaval in the Caribbean country beset by political instability and growing gang violence.
President Jovenel Moïse was killed and his wife wounded by unidentified assailants, some of whom spoke Spanish, according to interim prime minister Claude Joseph.
Joseph called the attack "odious, inhuman and barbaric." He called for calm and said Haiti's security situation was under the control of the country's armed forces and police.