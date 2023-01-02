At least four people were killed after two helicopters collided midair near the Sea World theme park on Australia's eastern Gold Coast on Monday, Queensland Police said. Eight others were injured, three critically.

The collision occurred as one helicopter was landing and another was taking off, police said. The crash took place around 2 p.m. opposite Seaworld Drive, the main access point to the Sea World resort, in Main Beach, the police said, citing preliminary information. The area is popular with tourists and families, and would likely have been busy, since Monday is a public holiday and schools are closed for the Australian summer.