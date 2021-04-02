A passenger train derailed on the east coast of Taiwan, killing 51 people including two drivers and injuring more than 100 in the deadliest train accident in decades.
The eight-coach Taroko Express crashed at a tunnel in Hualien County around 9:30 a.m., according to the National Fire Agency. There were 492 passengers in total, plus four staff, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The train was heading south along the east coast to Taitung. Four coaches of the train were mangled after hitting a wall.
Friday is the first day of the four-day Tomb Sweeping holiday, when many in Taiwan travel to be with family. The island last saw a major train derailment in October 2018, when the Puyuma Express came off the rails in eastern Yilan country, killing 18 and injuring almost 200.
Preliminary assessments showed that a maintenance truck fell from a position above the railway and might be to blame for Friday's tragedy, according to the TRA. The Taroko express hit the truck, which may have been parked without the hand brake being engaged, although further investigation is needed, the Transportation Safety Board said.
"It's regrettable that an accident happened on the first day of holidays, leading to heavy casualties. I share the sorrow with fellow countrymen," President Tsai Ing-wen said at a briefing in Taipei, adding that government continues to offer its best rescue efforts.
Tsai has instructed the transportation ministry as well as Taiwan Railway to deal with impacted traffic arrangements.
Rescuers found 146 people, including 2 from Japan and 1 from Macao, seriously or slightly injured and sent them to the hospital for treatment, according to the TRA. It's expected to take about a week for the line to resume operation, while the TRA currently deploys another line for two-way traffic in eastern Taiwan.
"Taiwan Railways Administration had implemented over 100 items of reform since Puyuma accident in 2018, but obviously it is not enough," said Lin Chia-lung, Minister of Transportation and Communications, in a statement, adding, "I will surely shoulder all political responsibility."