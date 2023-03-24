FILE PHOTO: Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is escorted in handcuffs into a courtroom, in Kigali

FILE PHOTO: Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is escorted in handcuffs into a courtroom, in Kigali, Rwanda October 20, 2020.  

 CLEMENT UWIRINGIYIMANA/REUTERS

KIGALI - Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the Hollywood film "Hotel Rwanda" and is serving a 25-year sentence on terrorism charges, will be released on Saturday after his term was commuted, Rwanda's government spokesperson said on Friday.

The announcement of his release follows intense diplomacy by the United States, where Rusesabagina has permanent residency rights. Historically close ties between the two countries have been strained over the case, and over Rwanda's alleged meddling in Democratic Republic of Congo.