FILE PHOTO: Roxham Road, an unofficial crossing point from New York State to Quebec for asylum seekers in Champlain

FILE PHOTO: Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers unveil a new sign at Roxham Road, an unofficial crossing point from New York State to Quebec for asylum seekers, in Champlain, New York,  March 25, 2023. 

 CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS

TORONTO - Canada's Supreme Court on Friday upheld a border pact under which Canada and the United States send back asylum seekers crossing the land border, finding the agreement does not violate asylum seekers' right to life, liberty and security of the person.

But it sent the case back to a lower court to determine whether the contested agreement violates asylum seekers' right to equal treatment under the law.