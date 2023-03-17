Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 16, 2023. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

Judges from the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued on Friday the court's first arrest warrants related to the war in Ukraine, for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights.

The two bear individual responsibility for the war crimes of "unlawful deportation" and "unlawful transfer" of children from occupied areas of Ukraine after Russia invaded the country last year, the judges alleged.