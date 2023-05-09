ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's main opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday, authorities said, raising the stakes of the country's political crisis and the possibility of more violent clashes between his supporters and Pakistani police.
In a statement, Islamabad police spokesman Taqi Jawwad said Khan had been arrested in a corruption case that has been evolving for months. The former prime minister faces a number of other charges in separate cases, too.
Pakistani authorities said Tuesday that they had sought Khan's cooperation in the corruption case and moved to arrest him after the former prime minister appeared unwilling to respond to their questions.
Khan was detained by a paramilitary force on court premises in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, according to footage broadcast on Pakistani television. Officials said the officers were operating on orders of the country's anti-corruption watchdog.
Khan's party accused the government of political motives behind the arrest. Pakistani leaders have repeatedly tried to delay key regional votes this year after Khan's party performed above expectations in
In the wake of the arrest, Khan's party called for protests across Pakistan later on Tuesday and there were some reports of spontaneous demonstrations on a capital city highway and in the northwestern regional capital of Peshawar.
During an attempt to arrest Khan in March, fierce clashes between Pakistani police and supporters of the former prime minister broke out around his Lahore residence, leaving many injured.