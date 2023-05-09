Pakistan security forces guard a vehicle carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest at a court in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's main opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday, authorities said, raising the stakes of the country's political crisis and the possibility of more violent clashes between his supporters and Pakistani police.

In a statement, Islamabad police spokesman Taqi Jawwad said Khan had been arrested in a corruption case that has been evolving for months. The former prime minister faces a number of other charges in separate cases, too.