Demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem

Protesters hold signs and Israeli flags during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023.  

 RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
Israeli lawmakers gather at the Knesset plenum to vote on a bill that would limit some Supreme Court power, in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu looks on as Israeli lawmakers vote on a bill that would limit some Supreme Court power, in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023.  

TEL AVIV - Israel's year of chaos neared a crescendo Sunday as thousands of military pilots and soldiers threatened not to report for volunteer duty if the far-right government refuses to back down from a planned vote on limiting the power of the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands of citizens filled the streets, some spending their sixth night outdoors, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital for an emergency cardiac procedure.

The 73-year-old premier was still hospitalized late Sunday after a pacemaker was successfully implanted, according to his physicians, adding to the tension and uncertainty of the unprecedented domestic crisis that has racked the country since January.