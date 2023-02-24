Defender of the Fatherland Day celebrations in Moscow

Fireworks explode behind Moscow State University building during the Defender of the Fatherland Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia February 23, 2023. 

MOSCOW  - One year after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" the mood in the Russian capital on Friday was muted but defiant, with some saying they saw no choice but to fight until victory was achieved.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians who disagree with the decision or fear conscription have fled the country. Those who remain risk being jailed if deemed to have discredited the army, which means that people are careful about what they say in public.